Ingham County Prosecutor says her statements to review 1st-degree murder cases were “pre-mature”

Lansing, MI (WLNS) Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says her comments on reviewing first-degree murder cases were pre-mature.

Last week, Siemon spoke with Lansing City Pulse and discussed her plans to review approximately 90 cases of convicted murderers serving life sentences with no chance of parole.

In a letter sent to 6 News, Siemon says she regrets not speaking to the families of people who could be impacted before her interview.

“My intent has always been that the victim’s families or their representatives would get their first notice from trained professionals in our office after any review and before offering support or opposition to any application to commute a sentence.”

Tonight on 6 News, we speak with a woman whose ex-boyfriend is serving a life sentence for killing her step-brother Edward Arrequin in 2000, and fears even the thought of convicted murders being back on the street.