Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says missing 13-year-old boy found

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook page a missing 13-year-old boy has been found.

Earlier today, The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 13-year-old, Jared Adcock from Holt, Michigan. Adcock at the time was last seen around 3:00 P.M. near the Cedar/Harper area.

Authorities say he has blonde hair, weighs 75-pounds, and is 4′8″ in height.

Now, The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has found missing 13-year old boy Jared Adcock around 4:50 P.M.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office continues to thank the entire community for searching for Adcock today via social media.

