Ingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in Lansing armed robbery

INGAM COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying suspects and obtaining information related to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

On February 23, 2021 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to the Speedway at 2558 E Jolly Rd. for an armed robbery.

Staff advised that a black male wearing a black ski mask entered the store displaying a handgun. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A K9 track was unsuccessful and the staff was not injured.

Anyone that may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.