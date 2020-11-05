Ingham County Sherrif’s Office will require appointments starting Nov. 6th

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting on Friday November 6th, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Central Records Office will require appointments for in-person services

“The recent increase in COVID cases has made us re-evaluate our staff’s health and that of the community,” the Ingham County Sherrif’s Office said.

“By reducing the number of people in our lobby at any given time, we can greatly limit the potential for exposures. Therefore, Monday through Thursday appointments will be scheduled for fingerprinting only, appointments will be provided on a first-call basis and scheduled on the hour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays will be reserved solely for License to Purchase pistol applications and scheduled every half-hour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Copies of reports can be requested on line at http://sheriff.ingham.org and pistol registrations may be placed in the lock box inside the Central Records vestibule. These services are for Ingham County residents only.”

Call 517-676-8224 to schedule an appointment.