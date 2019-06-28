Ingham County’s most productive warrant sweep results in 102 arrests

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office led a warrant sweep that resulted in 102 arrests in May.

Area law enforcement assisted in the effort which was coordinated with Michigan State Police 1st District Lansing Area Fugitive Task Force.

The sweep closed 189 warrants including an attempted murder warrant.

According to a statement released by Ingham County, the cooperation of all agencies made this sweep one of the most productive.

