Ingham COVID-19 Update: cases & deaths decreasing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The latest data shows good signs in the fight against COVID-19. Ingham County health officer, Linda Vail says there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“We had some days here in June when we had zero new cases per day,” Vail said. “That would be just be like heaven at this point in time when we had zero new cases in a day.”

But one positive note is that there are fewer deaths.

“Here we are on the 17th with 6 deaths in the month of February. so hopefully making great progress there,” Vail said.

She says one reason for this may be a result of getting the vaccine out to those most vulnerable.

“The vast majority of our long term care facilities have received one vaccine at this point in time,” Vail said.

As for case at Michigan State University, cases are also declining.

“Kudos to MSU for a lot of the efforts going on there related to containment issues,” Vail said.



Yesterday’s winter weather caused the Ingham County health department to cancel its vaccination clinic, but the county says it’s still on track to meet it’s goal.

“Per our scheduled appointments which should not change even with the snow issue that we had yesterday we should be at 24,467 doses administered.”