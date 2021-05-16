Ionia County Sheriff’s Office finds a man dead in his car after a crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on East David Highway in Portland Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation found a 31-year-old man from Woodland, Michigan was speeding in a 2014 Black Ford Taurus. The investigation also found the car left the road and overturned multiple times.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they found the driver dead in the car.

Deputies also say the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol appears to be a relating factor in this crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Portland Fire Authority, Portland Ambulance, Mercy Ambulance Services, Ionia County Central Dispatch, Ionia County Victims’ Advocates, and Reed & Hoppes Towing.

This accident remains under investigation.