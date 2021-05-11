Ionia Public Schools to end close contact quarantine mandate

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)— Late Monday, Ionia Public Schools released a notice that they would no longer require school-related close coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

The move is in response to the Ionia County Health Department issuing new health orders on the matter yesterday. The department continues to recommend all close contacts of COVID-19 quarantine for 10-days. The order does not require it as it’s worded.

According to the school district, as of May 10th, Ionia Public Schools have had a total of 161 student cases of COVID-19, only 6 cases were linked to in-school exposure.

The school district will still enforce mask mandates as required in the MDHHS Epidemic order, and ask that all parents continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

Other school policies can be found in the image below of the release posted by the school:





They can also be found here.