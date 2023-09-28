(NEXSTAR) – Days after the latest lineup of Apple products hit stores worldwide, some of the first owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are complaining that the phones are overheating.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, rolled out earlier this month, is the priciest phone in the latest generation at $1,200, nearly 10% more than last year’s top-of-the-line iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro is one step down, selling for $1,000.

While not all owners appear to be affected, a number of posts surfaced in the iPhone subreddit in recent days complaining of painfully hot devices.

“Just had this issue now weirdly enough,” wrote one person. “Haven’t had any problems charging the 15 Pro before. All of a sudden it became one with the sun. Weirdest part was the WHOLE phone was hot. No localized heat spots.”

Another iPhone 15 Pro owner claimed to have returned the device saying that, after charging at night, the phone became “downright dangerous” by the morning.

“Listening to Spotify while using iMessage and it’s uncomfortably hot in my hands caseless. Even with a case it’s quite warm,” another person wrote. “This is pretty alarming as I’ve owned every iPhone since the 6 and never experienced this type of issue.”

Apple’s technical support advises iPhone and iPad owners that the devices might feel warmer when they are set up for the first time, restored from a backup, or wirelessly charged, among other situations. Apple advises that a device that feels warm in those situations “will return to a regular temperature when the process is complete or when you finish your activity.”

While Apple’s website advises that, “If your device doesn’t display a temperature warning, you can keep using your device.”

As of yet, it’s not clear what’s behind the overheating reports, but if users are still dealing with painfully hot phones well after the initial setup phase, it could mean a greater issue with Apple’s flagship phones.

Nexstar reached out to Apple about the reports but did not immediately receive any official comment.

Despite the complaints, other iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max owners reported no issues with the new devices.

It’s also not unheard of for modern devices to become warm, considering the increasingly powerful processors they come with. The top shelf iPhone 15 models contain a processor that is capable of supporting video games that usually require a console.