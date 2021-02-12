Iran has produced uranium metal

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, right, welcomes Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi for their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran urged the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to avoid publishing “unnecessary” details on Tehran’s nuclear program, state TV reported Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, a day after Germany, France and Britain said Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for its development of uranium metal. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (WLNS) – Iran has started producing metallic uranium, once again breaching the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with other world powers.

Uranium metal is a sensitive topic since it can be used as a component in nuclear weapons. It takes about 500 grams of it (a little over a pound) to make a nuclear weapon core. Iran has so far produced about 3.6 grams of uranium metal, less than 1% of that amount.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran could not begin researching uranium metal production until 2025. The country could not actually produce it until 2030, and then only in small quantities and with the approval of the other nations in the agreement.

The Iranian government says this metal uranium will be used as advanced fuel for a research reactor in Tehran. This is only the latest example of Iran violating the 2015 nuclear deal since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018.

President Biden and his security officials say re-entering the deal with Iran is a top priority, but so far they insist that Tehran must get back into compliance with the terms. Iranian leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States must make the first move by lifting sanctions on that country.