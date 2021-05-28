Is there a bear near DeWitt? Pictures on social media suggest yes













Photos reportedly taken of a bear in DeWitt on May 24th, near Old U.S. 27. Photo Credit: Hannah Figlewicz

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Is it a deer? Or a dog? Or is it a bear….

On Thursday several residents in the DeWitt area took to social media, to share photos of what appears to be a bear wandering around their birdfeeders.

One photo places the reported bear in the area of Jason and Pratt Road in Olive Township. That’s east of Old 27.

Other photos sent to 6 News by DeWitt resident Hannah Figlewicz show the bear on Monday, May 24th on E. Alward Road, between Old U.S. 27 & Williams Road.

When asked about the time on the bottom of the photo’s Figlewicz tells 6 News, she borrowed the camera from a family member and didn’t set the time before putting it up at her neighbor’s house.

6 News is looking into the reports, and reaching out to local wildlife officials.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.