Is there a bear near DeWitt? Pictures on social media suggest yes

Photos reportedly taken of a bear in DeWitt on May 24th, near Old U.S. 27. Photo Credit: Hannah Figlewicz

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Is it a deer? Or a dog? Or is it a bear….

On Thursday several residents in the DeWitt area took to social media, to share photos of what appears to be a bear wandering around their birdfeeders.

05-28-2021

One photo places the reported bear in the area of Jason and Pratt Road in Olive Township. That’s east of Old 27.

Other photos sent to 6 News by DeWitt resident Hannah Figlewicz show the bear on Monday, May 24th on E. Alward Road, between Old U.S. 27 &  Williams Road.

When asked about the time on the bottom of the photo’s Figlewicz tells 6 News, she borrowed the camera from a family member and didn’t set the time before putting it up at her neighbor’s house.

6 News is looking into the reports, and reaching out to local wildlife officials.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

