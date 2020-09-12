Ithaca Has Eyes On State Title Run

ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – Winning has become the norm when it comes to Ithaca Football and while there is never an exact recipe for success, it helps to have a head coach that has been with the program for quite some time.

“Some people say it’s good and some say it’s bad but I’ve been with them for a long time,” said Ithaca Head Football Coach Terry Hessbrook.

But what is it about this program that keeps Hessbrook coming back for more? ” I love it and love what I do. I get a chance to coach football and work in my hometown. When I was here years ago people helped me and I would like to think that in some way I am helping these guys for their future,” said Hessbrook.



Like every team, Ithaca has high hopes to win a championship this season. “I mean our goal is our goal. I don’t think that’s going to change and I hope it never does.”

