ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014.

On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on the field.

We would like to thank you all for the outpouring love and support in the tragic loss of our brother, Brady Hessbrook. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for making an impact with so many. We will never forget you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FJgnI1EhCz — Ithaca Yellowjacket Football (@ITHACAJACKETFB) January 29, 2023

Brady Hessbrook, the son of Terry who played quarterback for the Yellowjackets and graduated in 2021, died at the age of 20.

Since Brady’s death was announced on Ithaca’s social media, there has been an outpouring of support from football communities all across the state.

After graduation, Brady joined the Wayne State football team. He suffered a shoulder injury – the same shoulder he injured in high school – after his freshman season and was going through rehab leading up to his death.

“He was my little brother,” Logan Hessbrook, Brady’s older cousin, said. “Him and I shared everything with each other. He was my best friend. There was so many memories of funny stories. The pictures don’t do it justice of his contagious smile.”

Logan was there the day Brady was born took countless amounts of fishing trips with his younger cousin or as he likes to say, ‘the younger brother I never had.’

“A lot of people know him as a fierce competitor and an intense person you don’t want to line up against, but Brady was the most caring, sympathetic person. He always made time for the people who mattered to him.”

Logan took time to sit down with 6 Sports on Monday and shared the family’s plan to honor Brady by creating the ‘B#4 Foundation,’ which will help bring awareness to mental health.

“We’re going to use all these funds to create a scholarship in honor of Brady,” Logan said. “There’s a lot of things to come. As of right now, we started a GoFundMe. We’re in the process of making this an official 5013C company. Our purpose now is to make sure no other communities experience what we’re currently experiencing.”

To donate to Brady’s GoFundMe, click here.