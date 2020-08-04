It’s primary election day in Michigan: some changes you’ll see at the polls

There are many change for this historic election. Statewide, close to 2 million people have requested to vote absentee—as many have opted to vote from home and by mail due to try and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some changes you’ll see if you vote in person are sanitation stations that have been placed and signs asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.

Polls have been open since 7 AM and they’ll close at 8 PM tonight.

If you’re planning to come out officials strongly recommend you wear a mask, although it is not required.