Izzo: “We’ve decided to hang another jersey.”

Top Stories

by: , Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

File-This June 13, 2019, file photo shows Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunking over Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. A person familiar with the situation says the Warriors and Green have agreed on a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, meaning the three-time All-Star is under contract through the 2023-24 season. Green and the Warriors intend to make the deal official imminently, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because it has not been finalized. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, Pool, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Men’s Basketball is planning to retire number 23.

The number of former Spartan and current Golden State Warriors Draymond Green will have his number retired during a ceremony on December 3rd.

MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo made the announcement today.

The primarily power forward is a three-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Star.

The 29-year-old was born in Saginaw and and played for Michigan State’s division I team, bringing the team to two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2012.

The ceremony is the same night No. 1 Michigan State hosts No. 4 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar