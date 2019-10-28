Izzo: “We’ve decided to hang another jersey.”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Men’s Basketball is planning to retire number 23.
The number of former Spartan and current Golden State Warriors Draymond Green will have his number retired during a ceremony on December 3rd.
MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo made the announcement today.
The primarily power forward is a three-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Star.
The 29-year-old was born in Saginaw and and played for Michigan State’s division I team, bringing the team to two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2012.
The ceremony is the same night No. 1 Michigan State hosts No. 4 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.