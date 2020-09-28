Jackson area campground closes early due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Greenwood Acres Family Campground at Goose Lake in Leoni Township shut down for the season yesterday, citing an unspecified number of coronavirus cases.

According to our Media partners at MLive, officials there asked residents to leave two days prior; the site was originally expected to close on October 31st.

The exact number of coronavirus cases related to the campground has not yet been determined, Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis said Monday, Sept. 28. But Travis confirmed that “a number of campers and staff have self-quarantined” in response to the virus.

Right now, the Jackson County Health Department reports 289 active cases as of today Monday, September 28th.

“We didn’t want to upset or have anybody in the surrounding communities be affected by it so we thought it would be best if we did close and start it again next season,” said Greenwood Acres Vice President Raechel Maurer.

Campground residents must schedule an appointment to winterize their spot.