Jackson County Commissioner injured in Skydiving accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County Commissioner was seriously injured over the weekend in a skydiving accident.

6 News media partner MLive reports that Jeromy Alexander was seriously hurt during a jump in Florida.

Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say he has been upgraded, and is awake and recovering.

Alexander took over the spot on the county board replacing Daniel Mahoney, who was elected as mayor of Jackson.

According to MLive, Alexander was hurt on January 8 at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, Florida.