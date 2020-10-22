Jackson County Health Department issues Denny’s COVID exposure notice

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— If you recently went to Denny’s on Airport Road in Jackson, you may be at risk for COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, If you were at Denny’s any time October 13th to October 20th you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.

The restaurant has deep cleaned its facility in order to mitigate any further risk to its staff or patrons.

Anyone with known close contacts with positive individuals are being contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their last day of exposure.

Jackson County Health Department Public Health Nurses will continue their investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may contact you if you are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus.

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, you can contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at (517)205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517)748-5363.

Please note, receiving a COVID-19 test after exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14 day period.

For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

You can contact the Jackson County Health Department with questions at (517)788-4420, option 9, and leave a message. Call 911 if there is an emergency.