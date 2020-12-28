Jackson County Health Department receives Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Jackson County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The at-risk population and first-responders will receive the initial doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine process will be a joint effort between the hospital, health department, and local pharmacies. Meanwhile, the next shipments of Moderna vaccine will be used in nursing homes.

Distribution in Michigan will be in phases and Jackson County will follow the guidance provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Clinics will not be available for the general public until the vaccine has been provided to those in phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

“We understand the desire of all residents to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.” said Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Officer. “The vaccine has started to arrive here in Jackson County and across the country and this is excellent news. There are many more long weeks and months ahead of us, but we are very hopeful and optimistic for the future. We are following the guidance and recommendations of our national, state, and local experts as we manage the supply of vaccine with all who request it.”

For further information, and to answer any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine call the Jackson County Health Department at (517) 788-4420.