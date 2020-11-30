Jackson couple dies from COVID-19 one minute apart

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A couple from Jackson who spent almost half a century side by side died from COVID-19, two days before Thanksgiving.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters died on Nov. 24 one minute apart.

Their daughter, Joanna Sisk, says their love story is a bitter sweet one.

“They were wonderful parents,” Sisk said. “They were wonderful friends, just great people. They did almost virtually everything together. They were best friends,” she said.

Sisk was there for them until the very end. She says it’s a heartbreak hard to put into words.

“I was just torn between these two rooms at exactly the same time. It was just….” she said.

The couple was married for 47 years and were inseparable from the minute they first shared a dance.

“He just saw my mother in her hot pants and go go boots and said boy what a looker,” Sisk said.

The McWaters spent one week at the henry ford allegiance hospital after getting sick with COVID-19.

“Everyone is so in shock still,” Sisk said. “I just need this to never happen to another family.”

Sisk hopes her family’s loss helps prevent others. She says wearing a mask and following safety precautions can make all the difference.

“If you don’t believe in it, others do. It is real our family is, unfortunately, a very big testimony to that,” she said.

The family is asking people who would like to send flowers, to contribute instead to the The Humane Society of the United States Disaster Relief Fund or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).