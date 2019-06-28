JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A patient at a Jackson hospital attempted to jump from a seventh floor window today, according to the Jackson Police Department.
The Henry Ford Allegiance Health released a statement about the male patient who broke a window by tossing a computer monitor out of it this morning.
The man then tried to jump from the window, but the staff was able to stop him.
He did sustain injuries from the broken glass and was taken into surgery.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jackson hospital patient attempts to jump from 7th floor window
