Jackson nurse gets early morning send-off from friends: Things that give us hope amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – People have found time during the coronavirus pandemic to social distance while still showing their love for essential workers, family and friends.

From surprise send-offs to making music for Jackson County, here are some things that give us hope.

According to our media partners MLive, Barb Howe is a nurse at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in the COVID-19 unit. Her friends noticed she was starting to feel worn down from work and decided to give her a boost.

“With the added stress of COVID-19, and being on the front lines daily, we wanted to thank her, lift her up with positive energy and motivate her as she drove to the hospital,” Jason Bruneel, Howe’s friend, said.

A group of approximately 50 people gathered and social distanced in their cars at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 22. Some traveled more than 30 miles to be there, decorating the road with chalk messages and holding up signs, cheering for Howe as she drove to another shift.

Cars lined the road as “Barbie Girl” by Aqua played through multiple speakers, accompanied by a symphony of honking horns.

Howe was in tears the whole time, saying in a video captured by Laura Grimes, who organized the gathering, that she wished she could hug everyone.

The friends not only wanted to recognize Howe, but the other employees on the front lines of the pandemic, too.