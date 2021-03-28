Jackson Police Dept. Investigates a homicide of a 27-year-old man

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— On Saturday night, the Jackson Police Department was dispatched to the area of B&S Corner Convenience located at 1000 E. Ganson Street for a reported shooting.

However, when officers arrived at the scene they found 27-year-old Tavaris Brown on the parking lot ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was transported by an ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was dropped off at the Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

According to a press release issued by the Jackson police dept., a person dropped off this victim and abandoned the car. They drove and left the hospital on foot.

The Jackson Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

<<<<This is currently under investigation>>>>