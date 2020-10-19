Jackson Public School staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Today Jackson Public Schools announced a staff member within the district, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Facebook post from Jackson Public School Superintendent Jeff Beal, the school is currently contact tracing, and so far, they’ve got twenty staff members who are quarantining in theitr Food Service, Facilities, and Transportation departments.

Out of an abundance of caution, all in-person learning will be suspended this week. All sports practices and games will also be canceled through Sunday.

The Jackson County Health Department is assisting with the tracing and could require more staff members to quarantine if deemed necessary.

All students will work remotely from home, and wifi buses will be sent out to assist with connectivity.

It is very important that students are in touch with their teachers this week to receive instruction and get help says Beal.

More information is expected to be announced later this evening.

