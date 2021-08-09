Jackson to require masks at city facilities starting Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced he had asked the city manager to institute a mask requirement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement would take effect Tuesday.

The mayor said he asked for the change after the city was designated a high-level area for COVID-19 transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“With freedom comes responsibility,” said Dobies. “Right now, it means doing what is necessary to keep each other safe. Please do your part by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public facilities.”