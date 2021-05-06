Jackson warns of grass cutting rules after giving $126K in fines last year

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is sending out a reminder to people to follow the grass cutting rules.

Last year in Jackson, there were grass ordinance violations at 490 properties for a total of $126,000 in fines.

The city said they are hoping to decrease those fines this year with an “increasing efforts to educate residents on the grass ordinance.”

According to the city, Jackson residents must keep grass and weeds below eight inches in height.

“We know residents have a lot going on right now and grass cutting can be forgotten, but we ask them to think of their neighbors and how tall grass can impact their property, neighbors, and the overall look of our community,” said Shane LaPorte, Director of the City’s Neighborhood and Economic Operations Department.

The average fine for this violation is $156.