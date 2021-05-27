Jill Biden to visit GRCC vaccine clinic today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Grand Rapids today.

Biden will be visiting a vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight relationships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges. She is expected to tour the clinic at 11:45 a.m.

“We’re proud to welcome the first lady to GRCC, and deeply appreciate her support for community colleges and for vaccinating our community members,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “Community colleges will play a vital role as our region emerges from the pandemic. This pop-up vaccination clinic is one more example of how GRCC and partnerships make West Michigan stronger.”

Shots will be available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at GRCC’s Administration Building, located at 415 E. Fulton St.

GRCC is asking that people register to get a vaccine. More information can be found online.



The first lady will then travel to Kansas City, Missouri to highlight those partnerships at Metropolitan Community College.



News 8 will provide coverage of the first lady’s visit throughout the day.