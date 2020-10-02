Joe Biden and wife test negative for COVID-19

In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, from l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Delaware (WLNS)— Joe Biden has announced that after coming in contact with the President this week, he has tested negative for COVID-19.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden thanked everyone for their support and concern while reminding everyone that wearing a mask is important.

It’s likely Biden will be tested multiple times over the coming days as he is still within the incubation period.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, issued a statement on Friday:

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

Earlier in the day, the former Vice President wished the President and his family well, as they recover from the coronavirus.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day.