Joe Biden suffers hairline fractures on his foot, after playing with one of his dogs

NEWARK, DE (CBS) — President – elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs.

The president – elect’s personal physician said a CT scan showed hairline fractures in the “mid-foot” area and said Biden will “likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”



Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and planned to visit an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was plating with Major, one of the Biden’s two dogs.



They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The Biden’s have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.