Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Michigan (WLNS)– Former Vice President and Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit the state of Michigan next week.

His campaign made that announcement Thursday evening.

This will be the former Vice President’s first visit to the mitten, since accepting his nomination 2 weeks ago.

Specific details on where Biden will travel have not yet been made public.