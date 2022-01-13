Joey Hauser wins it for MSU at the buzzer, Spartans win ninth straight

EAST LANSING, MI. (WLNS) – Tom Izzo said it best, after Wednesday’s 71-69 win over Minnesota, “Wow.” That’s probably what every Spartan fan said when Joey Hauser it the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds remaining, giving No. 10 Michigan State its ninth straight win.

“Joey deserves that moment 100%,” MSU freshman guard Max Christie said. “He works his tail off and he’s done a really good job taking care of his body. He’s just done all the little things for himself.”

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo said, “More than me being happy for Joey, the players were happy for Joey. I appreciate all the fans that chanted his name, as long as none of them were the ones that wrote the stuff they wrote last year. If they were, they can take a leap.”

“Seeing all my teammates come and dump the water on me and hug me all the way back to the handshake line. It really was a cool moment and you can see this team grow from it – I know we didn’t play our best.”

To give you an idea of how weird this game was for MSU: as a team, the Spartans shot over 50% from the field and over 40% from the 3. It was turnovers, ball screening, and offensive rebounding that left Izzo the most frustrated. The Spartans will look to fix come Saturday when Northwestern comes to town.