Judge to rule on Karl Manke’s license suspension today

A state judge will decide today what comes next for Karl Manke, who opened-back-up despite state stay at home orders.

David A. Kallman, Manke’s attorney, tells 6 News the hearing was held via phone today. It was scheduled to start at 10 AM.

On May 13th the Dept of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended Manke’s licenses

But up to now, efforts to force the barber to close down his shop have failed. On two different occasions, Shiawassee courts have ruled in favor of Manke.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will be following this decision and have updates for you later today.