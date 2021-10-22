Judge dismisses Title IX lawsuit filed by MSU football player

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal judge has dismissed a Title IX lawsuit filed by a suspended Michigan State University football player, reports EPSN.

The judge dismissed the case after the player refused to use his name in the court proceedings.

The player, referred to as John Doe in the proceedings, was suspended from the football due to sexual assault allegations. A woman reported the player for allegedly assaulting her in another football player’s room.

The player’s suit alleged the “encounter” was consentual.

The player’s lawyer requested more time to file, saying the player had planned to file an amended complaint with more facts, defendants and claims.

MSU’s daily crime log includes a reported sexual assault on the Jan 30, 2021 in a residence hall.

MSU’s Title IX hearing is set for November 10.