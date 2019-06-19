Judge orders Jackson County Prosecutor to be recused in Andrew Frounfelker case

Former Jackson councilman Andrew Frounfelker will be assigned a new special prosecutor.
Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan has ordered the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to be recused in the case.
The decision was made on the basis of a conflict of interest. The Court reasoned that although there was no conflict of interest it may have an appearance of impropriety.
“We expect the Attorney General to make a decision on a special prosecutor in the near future,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.
Frounfelker, a former Jackson City Councilman was charged with assaulting his girlfriend last year.
Authorities say she was hospitalized with facial fractures, and may have been strangled.
Frounfelker denies the allegations and entered a not guilty plea in court.
