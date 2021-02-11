Judge orders Wisconsin DNR to hold a wolf hunting season this month

JEFFERSON, Wisc. (WLNS) – A Wisconsin judge has ordered that state’s Department of Natural Resources to quickly implement a wolf hunt this month.

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to hold a wolf hunting season every November through February as long as federal law allows it. The gray wolf was removed from the Endangered Species List in the Lower 48 last month, leaving it up to states to decide how to protect the species.

Removing the wolf from the Endangered Species List was a controversial move, and it is possible for the species to be relisted before November. Wisconsin state lawmakers pressured that state’s DNR to quickly organize a hunt before the end of February, but the department resisted. Its arguments relied, in part, on treaties that guarantee tribal governments will get a say in the management of certain species, including the wolf.

A pro-hunting group filed a lawsuit, and a circuit court judge in Jefferson County ordered the DNR to hold a hunting season this month. A DNR spokeswoman says the department is taking steps to implement that order. It is not clear whether it plans to appeal.