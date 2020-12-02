Judge refuses to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Federal judge Paul Maloney says a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the three-week indoor dining ban. Restaurants fear that the steady loss of customers could put them out of business.

They also fear a possible extension of the order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

