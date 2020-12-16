Judge rules man accused in Whitmer Kidnapping plot should face extradition, appeal allowed

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off her mask during a July 28, 2020 briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) – A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first.

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot.

Higgins is charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

A Columbia County judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she’s the victim.

Higgins is jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin, until the appeal is decided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar