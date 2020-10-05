Judge rules man in cannibal case now “fit to stand trial”

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Shiawassee County District court Judge Ward Clarkson issued the ruling, that Mark Latunski is now “fit to stand trial.

Latunski is accused of murdering and mutilating Kevin Bacon in December and was charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 incident.

Back in February, A judge determined that Mark Latunski was not competent to stand trial and was sent to a forensic center until he was determined to be competent.

Latunski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct 23, said Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender.

