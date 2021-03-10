Jury selection in George Floyd trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Min, (WLAX/WEUX) – There are now at least two jurors seated on the jury of the former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Jury selection got underway today, but as FOX News Correspondent Matt Finn reports from Minneapolis, the entire trial could be pulled.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney said, “So, your job if you are to be selected as a juror in this case, would be to hear all of the evidence in this case.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson used one of his 15 challenges to dismiss the first potential juror, a mother of three from Mexico, who said she saw the video of Floyd’s arrest and didn’t understand why Chauvin remained on top of Floyd.

The first juror to be selected is a Caucasian male in his 20’s or 30’s. A chemist who describes himself as “logical.”

Other potential jurors must demonstrate they can fairly view the case evidence, making seating an impartial jury a challenge for attorneys in this case. The video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes last May was seen worldwide and sparked global protests.

The judge is moving ahead with the trial process despite waiting for an appellate court decision on whether the entire trial will be delayed over a possible third-degree murder charge for Chauvin.

Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The judge set aside three weeks for the jury selection process. Opening arguments in the trial of George Floyd’s death are expected on March 29.

In Minneapolis, Matt Finn, FOX News.