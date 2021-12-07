Kalamazoo-area doctors call on community to fight back against COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues, health care leaders from the Kalamazoo area said they need the public to get vaccinated to ease the strain on the hospital systems, reduce exhaustion amid health care workers and help save lives.

Doctors from Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare, Oaklawn Hospital and the Kalamazoo and Calhoun county health departments painted a grim picture of the situation in southwest Michigan hospitals, with patients stuck in the emergency room for days as they struggle to find a bed for them.

It’s taking longer to admit patients, doctors said, both in their own hospitals and in their partner hospitals. Sometimes those with serious illness have to be transferred as far as Detroit or across state lines to get the treatment they need.

The say the strain on their resources is affecting care for everyone, whether they’re in the hospital with COVID-19 or for an unrelated ailment.

“This affects the entire community’s health,” Dr. William Nettleton, the medical director for the Kalamazoo and Calhoun county health departments. “We ask for your trust now, about COVID-19, about the COVID-19 vaccine, and what is happening in our health care systems.”

It’s the same situation in West Michigan, where Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said last week that it expects a record number or COVID-19-related deaths this month, and across the state, which now has more COVID-19 patients in hospitals than at any other point in the pandemic.

Health officials have called on people to be diligent about mitigation practices, like frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in public, and reminded them to get tested for coronavirus if they don’t feel well or if they have been exposed.

They also urge people to get vaccinated, noting that while breakthrough cases happen, the vast majority of people hospitalized with and dying of the virus have not been fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” Nettleton said.

He added that people should get the flu vaccine to prevent that illness from worsening the situation in hospitals.