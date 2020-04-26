Kalamazoo County hiring temporary nurses at coronavirus quarantine facility for homeless

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department is putting out a call for registered nurses who may be looking for temporary work.

According to our media partners MLive, the department is seeking nurses to assist with COVID-19 response efforts at a 24-hour temporary quarantine facility set up to help serve the county’s homeless population, according to a news release from the county.

The location of the facility was not disclosed.

In an effort to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus, hired nurses will deliver care, provide education and conduct disease surveillance at the facility, the release states.

“Those hired will have the potential to be exposed to bodily fluids and communicable disease (COVID-19),” the release states.

All necessary personal protective equipment will be provided.

To apply, visit the Kalamazoo County Government Human Resources page at www.kalcounty.com/hrd/openings.php. The positions are opened until filled, but the department is strongly urging those interested to apply immediately due to the need.