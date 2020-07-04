Kalamazoo man to race across America on lawnmower in reality show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — A Kalamazoo man will saddle up his lawnmower this month to travel across the country at a mere 5.5 mph for a reality television show.

Andrej Sensnovis, 53, is a contestant on The Great Grass Race, where pairs of riders race from Los Angeles to New York on a Craftsman T110 lawnmower, according to a news release from the show’s creators.

The contestants will choose their own courses across the country, and must ask strangers to provide them with food, water and gasoline. It is expected they will travel the 3,000 miles in about three months, beginning with a launch party Thursday, July 9, in Tarzana, California.

Sensnovis, a Chicago native who attended Western Michigan University, describes himself as a jack-of-all-trades, the release said. He is an amateur beekeeper, inventor, handyman, landlord and “free spirit,” Sensnovis said.

“I’ll try anything once,” he said Friday in an interview with MLive.

The show was created during a time when a “crippling pandemic” slowed down everything, said show creator and executive producer Denis Oliver, a native of Neuville-les-Dames in France.

“I wanted a show that everyone could relate to while also forcing people, including strangers, to work together toward a common objective,” Oliver said in the release. “This long lawnmower ride is a metaphor for our longing to bridge the tremendous distance we feel between each other right now.”

Oliver was inspired by others who have conquered great hurdles to see loved ones during the pandemic.

“We have super-fast cars slumbering in the garage with dying batteries as we lament that we can’t visit our loved ones,” he said. “But the human spirit can triumph over all things.”

Contestants will stay with strangers during their trip, but are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks when needed, Oliver said.

In addition to Kalamazoo’s Sensnovis, other contestants include a hairstylist and pre-law student from Newark, a martial artist from San Francisco and a mom of three boys from Oklahoma, the release said.

The show will be available on streaming services including Amazon Fire TV, Apple App Store and Google Play. Oliver also created his own streaming service, “Menace Vision,” to generate revenue for charity and other shows in development.

This article is adapted from MLive.