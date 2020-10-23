Kamala Harris to Travel to Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Biden Campaign announced Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris will visit Detroit Michigan on Sunday.
As to what and where the Senator will be is still unknown at this time.
Harris’ visit comes on the heals of several big campaign stop in the Mitten State this week, including Vice President Mike Pence, who held a rally yesterday.
Other big visits over the last few weeks include:
- President Donald Trump
- Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Dr. Jill Biden, Former Second Lady
- Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ Husband
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Eric Trump, The President’s Son
- Ivanka Trump, The President’s Daughter
- Lara Trump, The President’s Daughter-in-law
- Pete Buttigieg, Former Mayor of South Bend
- Magic Johnson, MSU/NBA Basketball star