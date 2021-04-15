Keep Michigan Safe Files Lawsuit Calling on Board of Canvassers to Immediately stop Unlock Michigan Petition Review

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Keep Michigan Safe, a group seeking to undermine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s efforts to protect Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic, has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims asking the court to immediately halt the Board of Canvassers review of petitions submitted by Unlock Michigan.

Their lawsuit details numerous flaws and violations of election law in the petition effort. The lawsuit goes in-depth to say the Secretary of State failed to promote rules verifying ballot petition signatures under the Administrative Procedures Act.

“From Day One, Unlock Michigan has engaged in illegal, unethical and unscrupulous behavior in its petition drive, including hiring a convicted felon to run the campaign and coaching petition gatherers to blatantly lie to convince people to sign petitions,” said Mark Brewer of Goodman Acker, also an attorney for Keep Michigan Safe. “Our lawsuit, if successful, will halt the Board of Canvassers review of these faulty petitions, helping keep Michiganders safe in the process.”