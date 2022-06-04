ROCKFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Back in February, Holt football coach Chad Fulk said he has “never seen a kid as athletic” as Kellen Reed.

That quote could be said for not just the athletes that have come through Holt, but mid-Michigan.

The three-sport athlete turned himself into one of the area’s top athletes by breaking school records all throughout the school year. In the fall, Reed broke Holt’s football record for single-season receiving yards and single-season touchdowns. It’s the reason he’s committed to playing football at Grand Valley State University next fall.

This spring, Reed cemented his legacy even more by capturing four individual school track and field records. His record-breaking performances came in the 100-meter dash (10.68 seconds), the 200-meter dash (21.87 seconds), the 400-meter dash (50.51 seconds), and the long jump (23-feet, 4 3/4 inches).

“I’m very proud to have at least gotten this far with some records along the way,” Reed said. “If I didn’t place at states, it was going to be alright because I got records at the high school now. I left my mark somewhere.”

On Saturday, the senior prepared himself to participate in four events at the Division 1 state track and field meet being held at Rockford High School. Throughout the season, Reed qualified for states in the long jump, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4×100-meter race.

In long jump, Reed jumped 22-feet, 7 3/4 inches to hold first place after the first two rounds of jumping. Then in the third and final heat, Demitri Roberson of Muskegon Mona Shores edged out Reed on the final jump of the meet by jumping 23-feet, 6 3/4 inches.

“This was the last event that I was expecting to be in states for and here we are,” Reed said. “There was a lot of practice in the off-season, at practice, and after practice. My dad has helped me with a lot of the mental parts and keeping my head straight. He’s always been there to help me out.”

Less than an hour later, Reed would race in the 100-meter dash but unfortunately mid-race he would pull up with a hamstring injury.

“I’m a little bit hurt mentality and physically, but it is what it is. Everything happens for a reason. So, I know I’ll come back stronger in the summer and keep working hard to get back to where I was,” Reed said. “I just appreciated them (his parents) being there for me. I definitely needed somebody and my parents were there. So, I’m very thankful for them.”

Due to the injury, Reed wasn’t able to run in the 4×100-meter race, but he was given the chance to participate in the 200-meter dash. He would walk to the finish line and receive a standing ovation from the crowd.