Kent County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County sheriff’s deputy died Monday from complications with COVID-19.

David Cook was a patrol deputy who served 21 years with the department. The sheriff’s department said he received a number of commendations.

“We are deeply saddened by Dave’s loss,” Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said in a Tuesday statement. “His service to our community and presence as a partner and friend have been felt by all here ta KCSO. Dave’s legacy will be defined by the kindness with which he served.”

On Monday night, a police procession accompanied Cook’s body from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids to a funeral home in Rockford. Firefighters from Plainfield Township, Sparta and Alpine Township gathered on the Post Drive overpass over US-131 to fly an American flag in his honor.

Cook leaves behind two daughters and a wife.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death for officers nationwide in both 2020 and 2021 – more than shootings and traffic incidents combined.