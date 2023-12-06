Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday said he will depart the House at the end of the year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

This is a developing story.