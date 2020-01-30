Kobe Bryant’s wife makes first public statement since husband and daughters death

LOS ANGELES (WLNS) – Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public statement Wednesday, posting a long message on Instagram.
The post read in part: “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”
Vanessa Bryant continued by sending her condolences to the families of the other seven victims from Sunday.
She wrote: “We share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001.
