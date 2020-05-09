Kohl’s and Gap stores to reopen as retailers prepare for a “new normal”

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, customers walk outside of a Kohl’s store in Colma, Calif. Even though the holiday season is winding down, you can still get a good bargain. Go to stores in person to avoid costly online shipping fees and shop Super Saturday sales at major retailers, among other strategies. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Clothing chains and department stores were among the hardest hit businesses as the coronavirus crippled the U.S. economy. Now, as more states around the country make plans to reopen, retailers are preparing to test the waters.

According to CBS News, the Gap and Kohl’s are among the first major chains to announce a phased restart, with the two companies planning to reopen a total of about 1,000 stores in the weeks ahead. The reopenings will usher in “a new normal,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Kohl’s opened department stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah on Monday, and it plans to reopen more stores in an additional 10 states on May 11. The Gap on Thursday said about 800 of its stores will reopen by the end of May. Macy’s earlier this month said it plans to reopen its stores within six to eight weeks.