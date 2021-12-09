Konnech software provider bringing 51 ‘high-wage’ jobs to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos-based software provider Konnech is bringing 51 “well-paying” jobs to East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

The companies expansion into East Lansing is expected to generate $293,610 in capital investment.

“Konnech provides election management solutions including programming, hosting, technical support and training of election logistics services to large U.S. cities and counties. Konnech also exports many of its products to customers in Canada and Australia,” Konnech said in a press release.

Konnech chose Michigan for the project site over Los Angeles or offshore, the company said.

“Konnech’s growth is great news for our state, our families, and our economy, and further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer growing tech businesses,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Our future is bright, and thanks to companies like Konnech and partners like MEDC, LEAP, the MSU Foundation, and others, we can stay laser-focused on growing our economy and creating good jobs for Michigan residents.”

Konnech will lease the second floor of 325 East Grand Rive Ave in East Lansing.

“On behalf of the MSU Foundation, we want to officially welcome Konnech to the City Center building as they continue to grow and engage with our student and alumni community to create the next generation election systems around the world,” said Jeff Smith, director of real estate at the MSU Foundation.